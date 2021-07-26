Urgent: United States wins men's 4x100m freestyle relay at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The United States triumphed in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay, claiming gold in three mintues and 08.97 seconds at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Monday.

The team, comprising Rio champions Caeleb Dressel and Blake Pieroni, Bowen Becker and Zach Apple, enjoyed a safe lead and retained the title for Team USA.

Italy finished second in 3:10.11. Australia surged from sixth to third 0.11 seconds behind Italy, thanks to a fastest 46.44-second split by Kyle Chalmers. Enditem