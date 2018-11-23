LeBron greeted in return to Cleveland

LeBron James made a triumphant return to Cleveland and received a standing ovation from supportive fans before leading the Los Angeles Lakers over the Cavaliers 109-105 on Wednesday.

James scored 32 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and made seven assists to spark the Lakers, who closed the contest with an 18-6 run to win for the sixth time in seven games.

It was an emotional night for James in his first game back after leaving the Cavaliers for the Lakers in July, but nothing like his 2010 return after departing Cleveland for Miami and fans, feeling betrayed, booed him.

He left Miami for the Cavs in 2014 and made good on his vow to make the Cavs into champions, so "King" James was treated royally this time.

There were cheers when James trotted onto the court for pre-game warm-ups, a huge standing ovation when he was introduced and, after James scored on the Lakers' first possession, a video highlight tribute to huge applause.

"To come back and get the reception I got, it means a lot not only to myself but my family," James said. "[In] my 11 years I played for this franchise, I tried to give everything I could on and off the court."

The Lakers improved to 10-7, their best record since April 2013, while the Cavs fell to an NBA-worst 2-14.

Reigning NBA champions Golden State suffered a fourth consecutive loss for the first time since 2013 - 450 games ago - as the Warriors fell at home to Oklahoma City 123-95.

Thunder guard Russell Westbrook had 11 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists for his 105th career triple-double.

German reserve Dennis Schroder scored a game-high 32 points, with Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson each hitting 27 for the Warriors, who lacked injured Stephen Curry.

Cameroonian center Joel Embiid outshined New Orleans big man Anthony Davis to power the Philadelphia 76ers over the Pelicans 121-120.

Embiid fouled Davis on a three-point shot with two seconds remaining. Davis hit two free throws but missed the third and Embiid batted away the rebound to keep the Sixers unbeaten at home (10-0) with a fourth consecutive win.

Embiid finished with game highs of 31 points and 19 rebounds while Davis had 12 points and 16 rebounds.

(Agencies)