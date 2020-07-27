Guangdong, Liaoning end regular season with perfect records

QINGDAO, China, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The Guangdong Southern Tigers and the Liaoning Flying Leopards both finished their regular season with straight victories in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) here on Sunday.

Guangdong eased past the Beijing Ducks 101-82 for a record-extending 29th straight victory. Sonny Weems had 19 points and eight assists to lead six players in double figures for Guangdong.

With a solid defence, Guandong built an 11-point lead and made Beijing only score 14 points in the first quarter. Beijing came back from a 17-point deficit to pull within two points but Weems scored five straight points to help the defending champions lead 45-38 at the halftime.

Beijing tried to overturn the game in the second half but Guangdong spurred a 16-2 run to start the fourth quarter to put the game away.

It is the first time for CBA to allow limited spectators back in arenas since the league restarted. Medical staff, teachers and policemen are eligible to watch the games on Sunday.

Star guard Guo Ailun scored a game-high 32 points in just 22 minutes, leading Liaoning to smash the Sichuan Blue Whales 126-79 and take nine victories in a row.

Liaoning's six players finished with double figures. Gao Shiyan had 20 points and six steals and O. J. Mayo contributed 16 points. Hu Linsen scored 26 points for Sichuan.

Liaoning opened the game with a 9-0 run and never looked back. Guo took over the game by scoring 25 points in the first half, where Liaoning led with 71-37 to turn the game into a rout.

Wang Zhelin made a winner jumper in last seconds as the Fujian Sturgeons edged the Nanjing Monkey Kings 123-122. Stephon Marbury's Beijing Royal Fighters beat the Bayi Rockets 106-93, while the Shanghai Sharks overcame the Shandong Heroes 98-89. Enditem