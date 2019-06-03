Home
News
China
Politics
Society
Defense And Diplomacy
Environment
World
Asia-Pacific
Americas
Europe
Middle East
Africa
Buz & Tech
Finance & Economy
Business & Industry
Science & Tech
Markets
Entertainment
Celebrity
Movie
Music
TV
Others
Sports
Soccer
Basketball
Tennis & Golf
Others
Press release
Cultural Bridge
Heritage & Art
Education
Health
History
People to People
Travel
Weibo
Photo
Video
Special Coverage
Sports
>Others

4 rescued, 8 still missing on avalanche-hit Indian peak

2019-06-03 05:05:21 GMT2019-06-03 13:05:21(Beijing Time) Sina English

Four British climbers have been rescued from an avalanche-hit Himalayan mountain range, Indian authorities said Sunday, as a frantic search continued for eight other mountaineers still missing in its treacherous heights.

Helicopters airlifted the group to safety after they were spotted early Sunday at a base camp near India's second-­highest mountain, the 7,826-meter Nanda Devi. Scores of emergency workers were combing the peaks in two choppers and on foot as rescue operations entered a ­second day, having been hampered by rough weather on Saturday.

The eight missing climbers - four Britons, two Americans, an Australian woman and an Indian - were set to scale an unclimbed summit in the previous week in the mountain range, which includes the world's 23rd-highest peak.

Authorities said the four rescued were not part of the larger group but were in touch with them until May 26, a day before the avalanche struck the mountain.

The group, led by British climber Martin Moran - who has successfully climbed the mountain twice in the past - had initially set out for the Nanda Devi peak but a later post on his Facebook page hinted that they were attempting to scale a virgin peak in the region.

The group was expected to report back to the Munsiyari base camp on May 26 but a porter stationed at the camp reported to authorities that the group remained missing on May 31, prompting a search operation.

(Agencies)

| PRINT | RSS
Add Comment