LONDON, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- English Premier league club Liverpool announced on Thursday that their Senegal forward Sadio Mane has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

Mane, 26, joined Liverpool from Southampton in June 2016 and has scored 40 goals for Liverpool.

Liverpool now sit second in the league with an unbeaten record this season, two points adrift of Manchester City. Enditem