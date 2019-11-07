LA Galaxy look to sign Boca Juniors striker Zarate

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- MLS team LA Galaxy are looking forward to signing Boca Juniors striker Mauro Zarate in the offseason, local media reported on Wednesday.

Zarate, 32, joined Boca in 2018 as the latest stop of his globetrotting career. He has played for the likes of Lazio, Inter Milan, West Ham United, Watford, Al-Nasr, Fiorentina and Birmingham City over the years.

It's seen as a reunion of the striker and Galaxy head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto, who managed Boca before his job at Los Angeles. It's Schelotto who bought Zarate in 2018 when the Argentine coach guided Boca to the Argentine soccer league title.

The move's also seen as the backup plan for the Galaxy after the team's superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic is likely to go back to Europe.

Ibrahimovic's contract with Los Angeles Galaxy is set to expire at the end of the year, and rumours have been rife regarding the 38-year-old's possible next club.

He had been linked with a move to Napoli earlier, but failed to work out a deal.

Italian club Bologna, Australia's Perth Glory and English side Manchester United have also been linked to a move for the forward.