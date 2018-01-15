At least 6 dead and 17 injured in bus-truck collision in Cote d'Ivoire

ABIDJAN, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- A collision between a mini-bus and a truck left at least 6 people dead and 17 injured on the Abidjan-Dabou axis on Sunday, according to a security source issued on Sunday night.

The clash between the two vehicles that were traveling at high speed occurred at the village of Songon, about twenty kilometers from Abidjan.

For reasons not yet clear, the crowded mini-bus ended up nose-to-nose with a dump truck, causing a violent telescoping.

The mini-bus was almost dislodged after the crash and several passengers were stuck in iron piles.

In Cote d'Ivoire, the carelessness of speeding drivers and the degradation of roads are the main causes of road accidents that occur repeatedly in the country.

Officially, human factors account for 94 percent of the causes of traffic accidents.

According to statistics from the National Road Safety Office (OSER), Côte d'Ivoire records 6,000 road accidents each year, resulting in 600 deaths and more than 13,000 injuries.