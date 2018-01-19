U.S. House passes stopgap spending bill to avoid government shutdown
2018-01-19 01:31:07 GMT2018-01-19 09:31:07(Beijing Time)Xinhua English
WASHINGTON, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday night passed a short-term spending bill to avoid government shutdown. However, whether the bill could pass the Senate remains uncertain.
