World
>Americas

U.S. House passes stopgap spending bill to avoid government shutdown

2018-01-19 01:31:07 GMT2018-01-19 09:31:07(Beijing Time) Xinhua English

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday night passed a short-term spending bill to avoid government shutdown. However, whether the bill could pass the Senate remains uncertain.

 

