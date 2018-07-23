Multiple people injured in Toronto shooting

Multiple people are injured after police say a shooting took place in a busy Toronto neighborhood Sunday night.

Police said the shooting took place outside a restaurant along Danforth Avenue near Logan Avenue around 10 p.m. in Greektown.

The victims have been sent to trauma centers throughout the city, Toronto police Sgt. Glenn Russell said.

Eight people have been transported to various hospitals -- six to trauma hospitals, one to a pediatric trauma center and one to a local hospital, Toronto Paramedic Services told CNN partner CTV. Two more people are about to be transported from the scene to a local hospital -- making it a total of 10 patients so far, the Canadian station reported.

The location of the gunman is unknown at this time. Officials are expecting to issue a press release in the coming hours, according to police.

Agencies