Lee Woo-sung(R), head of South Korean delegation, and Kwon Hook Bong(L), head of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) delegation, exchange documents at Tongilgak, a DPRK building in the truce village of Panmunjom, Jan. 15, 2018. The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) agreed with South Korea Monday to send a 140-member orchestra to the South Korea-hosted Winter Olympics, Seoul's unification ministry said. (Xinhua/South Korean Unification Ministry)

South Korean delegation and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) delegation hold talks at Tongilgak, a DPRK building in the truce village of Panmunjom, Jan. 15, 2018. The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) agreed with South Korea Monday to send a 140-member orchestra to the South Korea-hosted Winter Olympics, Seoul's unification ministry said. (Xinhua/South Korean Unification Ministry)