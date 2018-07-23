S. Korean men taking paternity leave surges in H1

SEOUL, July 23 (Xinhua) -- South Korean men taking paternity leave surged in the first half amid the changing social atmosphere, a government report showed Monday.

The number of men, who took time off to help rear children, was 8,463 in the January-June period, up 65.9 percent from the same period of last year, according to the Ministry of Employment and Labor.

The ministry forecast this year's paternity leave would surpass 16,000 to hit a new record high if this trend continues.

The number of men who applies for parental leave for child-rearing has recently increased on the spread of a social trend, called WoLaBal or Work-Life Balance.

By domestic law, workers whose children are less than eight or below the second grade of elementary school are allowed to take parental leave for as long as one year.

The government provides allowance to workers in parental leave who subscribed to employment insurance.

Men who took paternity leave in the first half accounted for 16.9 percent of the total, up from 11.4 percent tallied a year earlier.