Home
News
China
Politics
Society
Defense And Diplomacy
Environment
World
Asia-Pacific
Americas
Europe
Middle East
Africa
Buz & Tech
Finance & Economy
Business & Industry
Science & Tech
Markets
Entertainment
Celebrity
Movie
Music
TV
Others
Sports
Soccer
Basketball
Tennis & Golf
Others
Press release
Cultural Bridge
Heritage & Art
Education
Health
History
People to People
Travel
Weibo
Photo
Video
Special Coverage
World
>Asia-Pacific

Bangladesh head-on train crash leaves 12 dead, 28 injured: police

2019-11-12 03:23:51 GMT2019-11-12 11:23:51(Beijing Time) Xinhua English

DHAKA, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- At least 12 people were killed and 28 others injured in a collision between two passenger trains in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria district, some 109 km northeast of capital Dhaka, police said.

The accident happened at about 2:00 a.m. local time Tuesday (2000 GMT Monday).

The district's police chief Mohammad Anisur Rahman confirmed the deaths in the accident and feared the figure will rise as several of the injured are in critical condition. He said the rescue operation is underway.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

| PRINT | RSS