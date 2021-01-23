3 die, 1 missing in Indonesia's Manado floods

JAKARTA, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Three people died and one was missing in the floods that have submerged eight sub-districts in Manado City, North Sulawesi province, according to a local official on Saturday.

Head of the Manado City Disaster Management Agency Donald Sambuaga said that the eight subdistricts are Malalayang, Wanea, Sario, Paal Dua, Pikkala, Wenang, Tuminting, and Singkil.

"Rains with high intensity since Friday have caused the Sawangan and Tondano rivers, which run through Manado City, to overflow," Sambuaga said.

Floods as high as 50 to 400 centimeters also caused landslides in several points.

Currently, officers are still evacuating residents and calculating the number of material losses.

Manado is an area with the potential for flooding in the medium category. Enditem