Malaysia reports 4,275 new COVID-19 cases in highest daily spike

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia on Saturday reported 4,275 new COVID-19 infections in the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 180,455.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 11 of the new cases are imported and 4,264 are local transmissions.

Another seven deaths have been reported, pushing the total deaths to 667.

Some 4,313 more patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 137,019, or 75.9 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 42,769 active cases, 260 are being held in intensive care and 103 of those are in need of assisted breathing. Enditem