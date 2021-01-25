Mongolia logs 16 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Mongolia recorded 16 more locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours after 7,065 tests were conducted across the country, the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Monday.

The latest cases were detected in the country's capital Ulan Bator, including one in a worker of the health ministry, Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the NCCD's surveillance department, said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, 20 more patients have recovered from the disease, said Ambaselmaa.

Noting a high risk of COVID-19 infection in Ulan Bator, Ambaselmaa urged people to maintain good personal hygiene habits, and stay at home and not go out unless absolutely necessary.

So far, Mongolia has confirmed a total of 1,643 COVID-19 cases with 1,169 recoveries and two deaths. Enditem