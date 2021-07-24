Indian capital allows further relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions

NEW DELHI, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in Delhi Saturday allowed further relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions across the Indian capital region, saying that from July 26 metro and buses will run at full capacity, while cinemas will reopen at half capacity.

The order issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said bars will also be allowed to reopen with 50 percent of the seating capacity from noon to 10:00 p.m.

As per the order, all shops will be permitted to function on all days of the week without any distinction of essential and non-essential goods and services between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

The gathering limit at wedding ceremonies and funerals has also been increased from 50 to 100.

"It has been observed that the number of COVID-19 patients and the positivity rate has declined considerably and the overall situation has improved," the DDMA order said, adding that due caution, however, has to be maintained for "consolidating the whole process of COVID-19 management".

The relaxations in restrictions have come amid a dip in the COVID-19 cases in the national capital. The city recorded 58 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease during the past 24 hours, officials said Saturday morning. Enditem