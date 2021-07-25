Myanmar reports 4,998 new COVID-19 cases

YANGON, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar reported 4,998 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally in the country to 269,525 on Sunday, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.

The death toll reached 7,111 after 355 more fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, the release said.

According to the ministry's figures, a total of 185,402 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 3.07 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Meanwhile, the ministry on Sunday imposed a stay-at-home order, which will be effective on Monday, in seven more townships - one in Nay Pyi Taw Union Territory and three each in Magway region and Shan state due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

So far, the ministry has imposed the stay-at-home order in 93 townships across the country.

Myanmar detected its first two cases of COVID-19 on March 23 last year. Enditem