Singapore's manufacturing output grows 27.5 pct on year in June

SINGAPORE, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) announced on Monday that the country's manufacturing output grew 27.5 percent year on year in June, compared to the revised 27 percent increase in the previous month.

In the first half of 2021, Singapore's manufacturing output grew 14.5 percent year on year.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, the output grew 24.8 percent year on year this June, compared to the 25.4 percent growth in May. In the first six months, the output grew 17.4 percent year on year.

As for the performance of different clusters, the electronics cluster's output expanded 26.2 percent year on year in June and 23.6 percent in the first half of this year, while the biomedical manufacturing cluster saw its output grow 42.5 percent in June and 5 percent in the first six months, the chemicals cluster's output grew 30.6 percent in the month and 13.3 percent in January-June 2021, the precision engineering cluster's output grew 22.2 percent in June and 19.3 percent in January-June 2021, the transport engineering cluster's output increased 28.3 percent in June but decreased 0.9 percent in the first half of 2021, and the general manufacturing cluster's output rose 17.4 percent in June and 7.5 percent in January-June period. Enditem