World
>Europe

Moscow sees U.S. anti-Russia sanctions "unpromising": Russian FM

2018-01-22 02:34:57 GMT2018-01-22 10:34:57(Beijing Time) Xinhua English
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (Xinhua file photo) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (Xinhua file photo)

MOSCOW, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- The sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States are groundless and will not affect Moscow's foreign policy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Sunday.

"We consider that the sanctions are imposed absolutely without any grounds as for the reasons behind them... Russia's honest, open and constructive policy cannot be changed by them," Lavrov said in an interview with a local newspaper.

Lavrov's remarks are in response to the upcoming release of two reports by the U.S presidential administration, concerning backgrounds of high-ranking Russian officials and the feasibility of imposing new economic sanctions on Moscow.

The minister said that Russia's foreign policy is based on the country's national interests and will not submit to foreign pressure.

"The fact that our foreign policy enjoys a broad support in society is the best evidence that the attempt to change our foreign policy by putting pressure on our elites and certain companies is unpromising," he said.

In August 2017, U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law a new package of sanctions against Russia. Unlike previous sanctions bills, the new legislation grants U.S. lawmakers power to block Trump from unilaterally lifting the sanctions.

Washington's relationship with Moscow has been sour for some time, amid disagreements involving the war in Syria, the conflict in Ukraine and the Kremlin's alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections, among others.

 

 

