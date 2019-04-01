EU rejects Trump's move to recognize Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights

TUNIS, March 31 (Xinhua) -- The European Union (EU) rejects U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights in Syria, EU's High Representative for Foreign affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said Sunday.

Speaking at the 30th Arab League (AL) summit held in the Tunisian capital Tunis, Mogherini said that the U.S. decision is completely opposed to UN Security Council resolutions that consider the Golan Heights an Israeli-occupied Syrian territory.

"The EU is working to achieve a political solution to the crisis in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions," she said, adding that a political solution would be the only peaceful way to end the conflict in Syria and ensure the interests of all parties.

On the situation in Yemen, Mogherini said all parties agreed on the need to support this country not only with humanitarian aid, but also help it implement the Stockholm Agreement to get this country out of its crisis.

Regarding the Libyan issue, the EU official stressed it's imperative to ensure the national unity of Libya and its institutions.

This summit brought together most leaders of AL member states and representatives of the UN, EU, and African Union to seek common ground on countering the U.S. policies towards Syria and the disputed holy city of Jerusalem. Enditem