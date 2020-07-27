Putin says Russia keeps modernizing naval hardware

Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a boat trip around warships in Kronstadt, St. Petersburg, on July 26, 2020. (Kremlin photo)

MOSCOW, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The Russian navy's level of military hardware is constantly growing, President Vladimir Putin said Sunday as the country celebrated its Navy Day.

This year, 40 warships of various classes will join the Russian navy, Putin said in a speech at a naval parade held in the country's second largest city of St. Petersburg.

The modern navy includes ships armed with high-precision weapons, strategic and multi-purpose submarines, the newest aircraft, "unique weapons and special equipment," he noted.

The navy will strengthen its unique advantages and increase its combat capabilities by deploying advanced digital technologies, hypersonic strike systems, unmanned underwater vehicles, and the most effective means of defense, Putin said.

The naval parade in St. Petersburg involved 46 ships and submarines, more than 40 planes and helicopters, and over 4,000 servicemen. Smaller celebrations were held in the country's other fleet bases.

Russia marks its Navy Day annually on the last Sunday of July. Enditem