Home
China
Politics
Society
Defense And Diplomacy
Opinion
Environment
World
Asia-Pacific
Americas
Europe
Middle East
Africa
Buz & Tech
Finance & Economy
Business & Industry
Science & Tech
Markets
Entertainment
Sports
Culture
Weibo
Photo
Video
Special Coverage
World
>Europe

Belarus reports 1,748 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 235,859

2021-01-23 10:35:41 GMT2021-01-23 18:35:41(Beijing Time) Xinhua English

MINSK, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Belarus reported 1,748 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking its total to 235,859, according to the country's health ministry.

There have been 2,081 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 220,912, the ministry added.

So far, 1,639 people have died of the disease in the country, including 11 over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Saturday, 4,348,389 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 17,880 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures. Enditem

| PRINT | RSS