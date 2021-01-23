Belarus reports 1,748 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 235,859

MINSK, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Belarus reported 1,748 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking its total to 235,859, according to the country's health ministry.

There have been 2,081 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 220,912, the ministry added.

So far, 1,639 people have died of the disease in the country, including 11 over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Saturday, 4,348,389 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 17,880 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures. Enditem