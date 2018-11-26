Chadian president to pay first-ever visit to Israel

JERUSALEM, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chadian President Idriss Deby will arrive in Jerusalem on Sunday for a historic visit aimed to renew diplomatic ties between Israel and Chad, Israeli authorities said.

Deby, who will be the first leader of the central African nation to visit Israel, is expected to arrive at the Ben Gurion Airport hours after the announcement by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office.

The Chadian president will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who hailed the visit as a "diplomatic breakthrough."

Relations between Israel and Chad were severed in 1972.