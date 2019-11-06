Home
News
China
Politics
Society
Defense And Diplomacy
Environment
World
Asia-Pacific
Americas
Europe
Middle East
Africa
Buz & Tech
Finance & Economy
Business & Industry
Science & Tech
Markets
Entertainment
Celebrity
Movie
Music
TV
Others
Sports
Soccer
Basketball
Tennis & Golf
Others
Press release
Cultural Bridge
Heritage & Art
Education
Health
History
People to People
Travel
Weibo
Photo
Video
Special Coverage
World
>Middle East

Yemeni UN-backed gov't, southern council sign agreement for political solution

2019-11-06 02:42:34 GMT2019-11-06 10:42:34(Beijing Time) Xinhua English
Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi (C, front) is accompanied by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (R, front), Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (L, front) before signing an agreement in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 5, 2019. The Yemeni UN-backed government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) signed here on Tuesday a Saudi-sponsored "Riyadh Agreement," Al Arabiya TV reported. (Xinhua) Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi (C, front) is accompanied by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (R, front), Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (L, front) before signing an agreement in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 5, 2019. The Yemeni UN-backed government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) signed here on Tuesday a Saudi-sponsored "Riyadh Agreement," Al Arabiya TV reported. (Xinhua)

RIYADH, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Yemeni UN-backed government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) signed here on Tuesday a Saudi-sponsored "Riyadh Agreement," Al Arabiya TV reported.

The signing ceremony was attended by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, President of the STC Aidarus al-Zoubaidi, alongside other Arab and Western officials and ambassadors.

The Saudi crown prince described the agreement in a televised speech as "a step toward a political solution to end the war in Yemen."

The agreement between the two sides, which are united against the Iranian-backed Houthi militia, initiates a new stage of cooperation in the area under their control, he added.

The main points of the deal include the return of the exiled Hadi government to Aden within seven days, the unification of all military formations under the authority of the ministries of interior and defense, and the formation of an efficient government made up equally between the north and south of Yemen.

 

| PRINT | RSS