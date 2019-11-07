Jordanians released by Israel return home

Released Jordanian Hiba Labadi flashes a victory sign on her arrival at the King Hussein Bridge border crossing, Jordan, Nov. 6, 2019. Jordanians Hiba Labadi and Abdulrahman Meri on Wednesday arrived in Jordan after their release from Israel, according to a statement by the Jordan's foreign ministry. The two Jordanians were detained by Israeli authorities after crossing the King Hussein Bridge on the Jordan-Israel border. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

AMMAN, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Jordanians Hiba Labadi and Abdulrahman Meri on Wednesday arrived in Jordan after their release from Israel, according to a statement by the Jordan's foreign ministry.

The ministry had called for the release of Labadi and Meri who were put under administrative detention by Israeli forces, which is a breach of international law.

Israel detained Labadi, 32, and Miri, 29, at the Allenby crossing in the Jordan Valley on Aug. 20 and Sept. 2, respectively.

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday said Israel pledged to release detainees Labadi and Meri before the end of the week.

The agreement was a result of intensified discussions and procedures the ministry embarked on in coordination with all stakeholders since the detention of Labadi and Meri.

The two Jordanians were detained by Israeli authorities after crossing the King Hussein Bridge on the Jordan-Israel border.

Last week, the Jordanian foreign ministry announced that authorities had arrested an Israeli citizen who had infiltrated the Jordan through the northern borders.

Also last week, Jordan recalled the Jordanian ambassador to Tel Aviv in protest of Israel's prolonged detention of two Jordanians.