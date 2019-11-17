Home
News
China
Politics
Society
Defense And Diplomacy
Environment
World
Asia-Pacific
Americas
Europe
Middle East
Africa
Buz & Tech
Finance & Economy
Business & Industry
Science & Tech
Markets
Entertainment
Celebrity
Movie
Music
TV
Others
Sports
Soccer
Basketball
Tennis & Golf
Others
Press release
Cultural Bridge
Heritage & Art
Education
Health
History
People to People
Travel
Weibo
Photo
Video
Special Coverage
World
>Middle East

Iranian FM criticizes India for "giving in" to U.S. anti-Iran sanction pressures

2019-11-17 04:59:37 GMT2019-11-17 12:59:37(Beijing Time) Xinhua English

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Saturday that India has succumbed to the U.S. pressures over sanctions against Iran.

India has put itself "on the receiving end" of the U.S. "bullying," giving in to U.S. illegal sanctions and ending oil imports from Iran, Zarif was quoted as saying by Press TV.

The bilateral ties would not be affected by U.S. bans, he said, adding that however, "we expected our friends to be more resilient vis-a-vis U.S. pressures."

India was Iran's second largest oil customer, importing 457,000 barrels of oil a day before the U.S. unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal in May 2018.

India stopped importing oil from Iran in May 2019 after the White House terminated sanctions waivers for major buyers of crude from Iran.

Zarif stressed that despite U.S. pressures, Iran "will continue to sell its oil and countries will continue to buy it."

| PRINT | RSS
Add Comment