Iranian FM criticizes India for "giving in" to U.S. anti-Iran sanction pressures

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Saturday that India has succumbed to the U.S. pressures over sanctions against Iran.

India has put itself "on the receiving end" of the U.S. "bullying," giving in to U.S. illegal sanctions and ending oil imports from Iran, Zarif was quoted as saying by Press TV.

The bilateral ties would not be affected by U.S. bans, he said, adding that however, "we expected our friends to be more resilient vis-a-vis U.S. pressures."

India was Iran's second largest oil customer, importing 457,000 barrels of oil a day before the U.S. unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal in May 2018.

India stopped importing oil from Iran in May 2019 after the White House terminated sanctions waivers for major buyers of crude from Iran.

Zarif stressed that despite U.S. pressures, Iran "will continue to sell its oil and countries will continue to buy it."