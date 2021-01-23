Home
World
>Middle East

Iran reports 6,207 new COVID-19 cases, 1,367,032 in total

2021-01-23 12:36:02 GMT2021-01-23 20:36:02(Beijing Time) Xinhua English

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Iran's health ministry reported 6,207 daily COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the total nationwide infections to 1,367,032.

The pandemic has so far claimed 57,294 lives in Iran, up by 69 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, during her daily briefing.

Of the newly infected, 495 were hospitalized, said Lari.

A total of 1,158,475 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 4,106 remain in intensive care units, she added.

According to the spokeswoman, 8,850,281 tests for the virus have been carried out in Iran as of Saturday.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19, 2020.

Iran and China have been offering mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February 2020, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China. In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran.

On Feb. 29, 2020, a Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic. Enditem

