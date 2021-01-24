Israel's number of new unemployed surpass 150,000 since latest COVID-19 lockdown

JERUSALEM, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- The number of new unemployed people in Israel since the beginning of the ongoing full coronavirus lockdown on Dec. 27, 2020 has reached 150,159, according to figures published by the Israeli Employment Service on Sunday.

This comes after 5,560 workers were added to the unemployment list in Israel on Sunday.

The service noted that 80.8 percent of the people that stopped working during the lockdown were put on unpaid leaves, while the others were laid off or quit their jobs.

The mostly affected by the lockdown were educational workers who make up 26.9 percent of the new unemployed, it added.

The unemployment rate in Israel stands at 16.3 percent, with about 674,000 unemployed, compared to 22.7 percent, with 938,000 unemployed, in mid-October 2020 and a peak of 27.5 percent at the end of April 2020 with more than 1 million unemployed.

The unemployment rate in Israel was only 3.9 percent before the outbreak of COVID-19 in late February 2020. Enditem