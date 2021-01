KUWAIT CITY, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah appointed on Sunday Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as prime minister, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) said.

The emir also assigned him to form a government and provide a list of names for approval, KUNA said.

Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah has submitted on Jan. 13 the resignation of his government to the emir.

Kuwait experiences frequent cabinet reshuffles. Enditem