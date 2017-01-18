Home
Malaysia boatFedererSpring FestivalTrump

Xi demands all-out efforts to rescue Chinese tourists

Chinese President Xi Jinping demanded all-out search and rescue efforts for the 28 Chinese who were onboard a boat that lost contact with marine authorities in Malaysia on Saturday.

Trump, Putin discuss 'mutually beneficial' trade, security

US president Trump had an hourlong discussion Saturday with Russian President Putin — the first since Trump assumed office last week — raising questions over the fate of U.S. sanctions against Moscow and whether the two will look to enhance cooperation against the IS group.

新华网英文版 的微博

新华网英文版:Chinese enjoy themselves through various ways in lunar new year holiday - http://t.cn/RxOXRQZ ​…

GlobalTimes 的微博

GlobalTimes:【中国火星探测工程征名初评揭晓 8个方案你喜欢哪个？】The eight names-- "Fenghuang" (phoenix), "Tianwe…

中国日报网 的微博

中国日报网:【网春拜年】大年初二，回娘家咯 http://t.cn/RxWWZUd ​…

21世纪英文报 的微博

21世纪英文报:#将“凤头豹尾”进行到底# 经历了解题和现场论证，问答环节终于快告一段落了！心情好鸡冻，有木有？接下来，…

中国新闻网英文网 的微博

中国新闻网英文网:Spring Festival travel rush: No matter how far away it is, home is always the destination http://t.c…

上海日报 的微博

上海日报:发布了头条文章：《心灵手巧的妹子将旧车改造成房车，带着爱犬开启了环游世界之旅》 http://t.cn/RxCUIXw ​…

美联社 的微博

美联社:Best Leading Actor Chen Jianbin, left, and actress Chen Shiang-Chyi hold their awards for the films …

深圳日报-英文 的微博

深圳日报-英文:【每日一词】Nepotism 裙带关系。例句：The son of the outgoing Mauritius prime minister was appointed …

Heavy snow disrupts traffic in NE China province

Heavy snow has disrupted traffic in northeast China's Liaoning Province， local authorities said Sunday. Full Story

French Left picks presidential candidate as Socialist rebel faces ex-PM Valls

French Socialists are set to choose their candidate for this year's presidential election on Sunday in a runoff pitting pro-business ex-premier Manuel Valls against hard-left lawmaker Benoit Hamon. Full Story

Q: Spring Festival is usually a time for families to gather their members for plentiful food and fireworks in China. Now more and more people are choosing to spend the 7-day holiday abroad. Are you joining your parents for the traditional festival this year?

50%50%
YesNo
WeChat stakes strong claim in war of the lucky money as Chinese give 14.2b packets on Lunar New Year's Eve

A total of 14.2 billion digital hongbao (lucky money packets) were exchanged via China's largest instant messaging app WeChat on New Year's Eve alone, peaking at midnight with 760,000 transactions per second. Full Story

'La La Land' takes top honors at Producers Guild Awards

"La La Land" is continuing to dance its way through Hollywood's awards season, claiming top honors at the 28th annual Producers Guild Awards. Full Story

Federer beats Nadal to win 18th Grand Slam title

Roger Federer has won his 18th major title by beating Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to capture the Australian Open. Full Story

ElonMusk 的微博

ElonMusk:Tillerson also said that “the risk of climate change does exist” and he believed “action should be taken" ​…

VictoriaBeckham 的微博

VictoriaBeckham:Happy #Lunar New Year#!! Wishing you all the luck, love and fortune for the Year of the Rooster! X VB http://t.cn/R26hG3E #VBDoverSt# #VBHongKong# http://t.cn/Rxp6qD9 . ​…

DavidBeckham 的微博

DavidBeckham:Happy Chinese New Year! #yearoftherooster ​…

Johnny_Galecki 的微博

Johnny_Galecki:Airs TONIGHT on CBS! Who better to spend the eve of our president's departure with than Stephen Colbert ? An honor / privilege / blast. - 今晚在CBS录音！在总统离开的这个晚上,谁能比和Stephen Colbert一起度过今夜的更棒呢?荣幸/荣耀/欢乐 ​…

Maroon5_Official 的微博

Maroon5_Official:@奥尼尔SHAQ Don't wanna know ​…

officialtomcruise 的微博

officialtomcruise:What makes Jack Reacher so special? I told @Betty周玲安 recently. #侠探杰克1021上映# http://t.cn/RVS5dZD . ​…

Shanghai Disney celebrates Chinese New Year

SHANGHAI Disney Resort today celebrated the first day of the Year of the Rooster with two traditional Chinese lions bringing fortune and prosperity to guests in front of the Storyteller Statue. Full Story

