Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Zurich on Sunday at the start of his visit to Switzerland, during which he will attend the Davos World Economic Forum for the first time and visit international organizations.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said he will offer to end sanctions against Russia in return for a nuclear arms reduction deal with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, The Times newspaper reported.
China's top justice is requiring courts to resist the Western trap of judicial independence and stick to Chinese ideology, which experts said is meant to highlight the importance of the Communist Party of China's leadership. Full Story
The signing of a contract which would determine the location of a U.S. missile defence system in South Korea could be delayed, Seoul's defence ministry said on Monday, according to the Yonhap News Agency. Full Story
Q: With days before inauguration, Donald Trump has offered views on U.S. relations with Asia that could indicate radical shifts in long-standing policy toward the region. Do Asian countries need to worry about Trump's policy change?
The gap between the super-rich and the poorest half of the global population is starker than previously thought, with just eight men, from Bill Gates to Michael Bloomberg, owning as much wealth as 3.6 billion people, according to an analysis by Oxfam released Monday. Full Story
Very often, a film will perform very differently in its home country than in a foreign land. However, audiences in the two largest film markets - North American and China - seem to feel the same when it comes to Jackie Chan's two most recent films: disappointed. Full Story
The Chinese women's national volleyball team dominated the 2016 CCTV Personality of the Year night on Sunday, winning four awards in China's top sports awards. Full Story
Linguist Zhou Youguang, the man who helped invent the Pinyin system used for writing Chinese worldwide before becoming an outspoken critic of the communist government died on Saturday in Beijing. He was 111. Full Story