Home
News
China
Politics
Society
Defense And Diplomacy
Environment
World
Asia-Pacific
Americas
Europe
Middle East
Africa
Buz & Tech
Finance & Economy
Business & Industry
Science & Tech
Markets
Entertainment
Celebrity
Movie
Music
TV
Others
Sports
Soccer
Basketball
Tennis & Golf
Others
Press release
Cultural Bridge
Heritage & Art
Education
Health
History
People to People
Travel
Weibo
Photo
Video
Special Coverage
Latest News:
Key Words:
shrineRussia sanction

President Xi urges more efforts on FTZ construction

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for greater efforts to free the mind, innovate and make breakthroughs in free trade zones (FTZs).

Istanbul nightclub 'Santa attack' kills 35

At least 35 people were killed in a "terror" attack in Istanbul Sunday when at least one gunman reportedly dressed as Santa stormed an elite nightclub where party-goers were celebrating New Year, the latest carnage to rock Turkey after a bloody 2016.

Weibo
more
新华网英文版 的微博

新华网英文版:People perform fire dragon dance for New Year, SW China - People perform fire dragon dance amid spar…

GlobalTimes 的微博

GlobalTimes:【未去成漫展的#阴阳师#粉丝们 不惧雾霾场馆门前刷皮肤#真爱粉#】Fans of mobile game Yinyangshi (Ghost …

中国日报网 的微博

中国日报网:#习近平新年贺词#【国家主席习近平发表二〇一七年新年贺词】新年前夕，国家主席习近平通过中国国际广播电台…

21世纪英文报 的微博

21世纪英文报:#评委提问你怕了吗#锵锵锵！这是一条自带超人气质的围脖，拯救你的听不懂。演讲比赛中，评委提问环节是最令…

中国新闻网英文网 的微博

中国新闻网英文网: #新年快乐# Happy New Year from @StephonMarbury to friends around the world: http://t.cn/R4MqnmC htt…

上海日报 的微博

上海日报:发布了头条文章：《64-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth》 http://t.cn/RIgpwHU…

美联社 的微博

美联社:Best Leading Actor Chen Jianbin, left, and actress Chen Shiang-Chyi hold their awards for the films …

深圳日报-英文 的微博

深圳日报-英文:【伊斯坦布尔夜总会遭恐袭 已造成35人死亡】At least 35 people were killed in a terror attack in Istanb…

Video
more
Photo
China
more
China urges BRICS nations to deepen partnership for brighter futureChina urges BRICS nations to deepen partnership for brighter future

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday called on BRICS countries， namely， Brazil， Russia， India， China and South Africa， to deepen their partnership for a brighter future. Full Story

Most Viewed
  • 24Hours
  • 7Days
World
more
India mine collapse toll rises to 11 as rescuers searchIndia mine collapse toll rises to 11 as rescuers search

The toll from a deadly mine collapse in eastern India's Jharkhand state rose to 11 on Saturday with rescue workers searching for more bodies under the rubble. Full Story

Poll

Q: Will Taiwan lose more of its "diplomatic allies" in the future after African island nation Sao Tome and Principe cut official ties with Taipei and switched to Beijing ?

50%50%
YesNo
Biz & Tech
more
China QFII quota hits US$87.3 billionChina QFII quota hits US$87.3 billion

A total of 278 overseas institutions have received quotas amounting to US$87.3 billion under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (QFII) program to move money into the country's capital account, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said. Full Story

Markets
  • Asia/Pacific
  • U.S.
  • Europe
Shanghai
Hang Seng
Nikkei 225

Currencies

Last Change
USD>RMB
EUR>USD
GBP>USD
Entertainment
more
Actress expands her talent with directingActress expands her talent with directing

For many Chinese movie buffs, Xu Jinglei is a charming and sweet actress — full stop. But that’s a decade ago. Although she was hailed for her stunning figure and sweet smile on screen, Xu exoanded her acting career into directing, becoming one of the most successful female filmmakers in China. Full Story

Specical Coverage
more
2016 US presidential election2016 US presidential election
2016 Rio Olympic Games2016 Rio Olympic Games
Sports
more
Manchester United's Mourinho reveals Depay exileManchester United's Mourinho reveals Depay exile

Jose Mourinho admits he has dismissed Memphis Depay from his plans because of the Dutch winger's desire to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window. Full Story

Stardom
more
ElonMusk 的微博

ElonMusk:Deus ex machina on the center screen when it ends…

VictoriaBeckham 的微博

VictoriaBeckham:Thank u to everyone who helped make this year so special!! Hope everyone has a wonderful start to 2017 – Happy New Year fashion bunnies!! 🎉💥🎊 http://t.cn/RIDRol7 .…

DavidBeckham 的微博

DavidBeckham:Winter is my favorite season, it’s time for family and friends to get together and share cheers and laughs. Watch my stories in Celebration in Style, hope you will enjoy the moment with Clubman @HaigClub翰格蓝爵 http://t.cn/RIqJ4L2…

Johnny_Galecki 的微博

Johnny_Galecki:-…

Maroon5_Official 的微博

Maroon5_Official:Baby…

officialtomcruise 的微博

officialtomcruise:What makes Jack Reacher so special? I told @Betty周玲安 recently. #侠探杰克1021上映# http://t.cn/RVS5dZD .…

Cultural Bridge
more
China-Serbia visa-free regime to go into effectChina-Serbia visa-free regime to go into effect

Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic told a press conference Friday that the country's agreement on a mutual visa-free regime with China will take effect Jan. 15. Full Story

Forum
more
Caixin Online Partners