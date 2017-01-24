Chinese President Xi Jinping has demanded all-out search and rescue efforts for the 28 Chinese nationals on a boat that sank off Malaysia's Sabah state on North Borneo on Saturday evening.
President Donald Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch, a fast-rising conservative judge with a writer's flair, to the Supreme Court Tuesday night, setting up a fierce fight with Democrats over a jurist who could shape America's legal landscape for decades to come.
新华网英文版:Performers take part in celebration to welcome "caishen" in SE China http://t.cn/Rxm4Zqf …
GlobalTimes:【受烟花爆竹影响，京津冀等地除夕夜间PM2.5小时浓度快速上升】The density of PM2.5, particulate matter …
中国日报网:暖闻｜“天路宝宝”诞生记：比预产期提前8天，全车厢人鼓掌 http://t.cn/RxEYNLD …
21世纪英文报:#将“凤头豹尾”进行到底# 经历了解题和现场论证，问答环节终于快告一段落了！心情好鸡冻，有木有？接下来，…
中国新闻网英文网:Spring Festival travel rush: No matter how far away it is, home is always the destination http://t.c…
上海日报:发布了头条文章：《乔治•克鲁尼惊现土耳其地铁？这些明星脸你不得不服！》 http://t.cn/RxnLr0k …
美联社:Best Leading Actor Chen Jianbin, left, and actress Chen Shiang-Chyi hold their awards for the films …
深圳日报-英文:【每日一词】Nepotism 裙带关系。例句：The son of the outgoing Mauritius prime minister was appointed …
A female tourist suddenly fainted at an amusement park in Ningbo, neighboring Zhejiang Province, this morning while she was queuing for a roller coaster ride and she died after being rushed to hospital. Full Story
The shares of top Indian IT companies sank Tuesday in response to news of proposed U.S. legislation that could make it harder for companies to replace American workers with those from countries like India. Full Story
Q: Spring Festival is usually a time for families to gather their members for plentiful food and fireworks in China. Now more and more people are choosing to spend the 7-day holiday abroad. Are you joining your parents for the traditional festival this year?
China's official Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), the gauge of China's factory activity, continued to expand in January, while services sector growth accelerated, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Wednesday. Full Story
|Shanghai
|Hang Seng
|Nikkei 225
|Last
|Change
|USD>RMB
|EUR>USD
|GBP>USD
American adventure film "Passengers" topped the Chinese box office in the week ending Jan. 22， earning 117.5 million yuan (about 17.1 million U.S. dollars)， according to the China Film News. Full Story
Roger Federer has proved king of Melbourne Park， winning his fifth Australian Open singles title and 18th grand slam in an epic five-set battle against old foe Rafael Nadal on Sunday night. Full Story
ElonMusk:Tillerson also said that “the risk of climate change does exist” and he believed “action should be taken" …
VictoriaBeckham:The only jacket you need Zip out the winter chill in the new, reversible satin Bomber Jacket. Now available to order online and in stores. http://t.cn/RxE7BqI http://t.cn/RU5fXCt …
DavidBeckham:Happy Chinese New Year! #yearoftherooster …
Johnny_Galecki:Airs TONIGHT on CBS! Who better to spend the eve of our president's departure with than Stephen Colbert ? An honor / privilege / blast. - 今晚在CBS录音！在总统离开的这个晚上,谁能比和Stephen Colbert一起度过今夜的更棒呢?荣幸/荣耀/欢乐 …
Maroon5_Official:Throw back …
officialtomcruise:What makes Jack Reacher so special? I told @Betty周玲安 recently. #侠探杰克1021上映# http://t.cn/RVS5dZD . …
Scientists have discovered a tiny creature that dates back 535 million years and believe it may be the oldest known ancestor of a vast group of species, including humans. Full Story