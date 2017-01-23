China on Friday reiterated its opposition to the deployment of a US missile defense system in South Korea, after the US defense secretary reaffirmed the deployment in Seoul.
The Trump administration ordered sanctions against more than two dozen people and companies from the Persian Gulf to China Friday in retaliation for Iran's recent ballistic missile test, increasing pressure on Tehran without directly undercutting a landmark nuclear deal with the country.
新华网英文版:China sees rising traffic after Lunar New Year Holiday http://t.cn/Rx1Qh3o …
GlobalTimes:【“鞭打春牛”迎立春祈丰收 已传承两千多年】Two women whip a "spring cow" with a stick at the Beijin…
中国日报网:中国春节宣传片《乐享春节》http://t.cn/RxcIli1 …
21世纪英文报:#将“凤头豹尾”进行到底# 经历了解题和现场论证，问答环节终于快告一段落了！心情好鸡冻，有木有？接下来，…
中国新闻网英文网:Spring Festival travel rush: No matter how far away it is, home is always the destination http://t.c…
上海日报:今日头版 …
美联社:Best Leading Actor Chen Jianbin, left, and actress Chen Shiang-Chyi hold their awards for the films …
深圳日报-英文:【每日一词】Nepotism 裙带关系。例句：The son of the outgoing Mauritius prime minister was appointed …
China is set for the first working day of the Year of the Rooster as the week-long Spring Festival holiday ends Thursday. Full Story
Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada said on Saturday she hoped a visit by U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to South Korea and Japan this week, his first overseas trip since taking office, would lead to deeper security ties. Full Story
Q: Spring Festival is usually a time for families to gather their members for plentiful food and fireworks in China. Now more and more people are choosing to spend the 7-day holiday abroad. Are you joining your parents for the traditional festival this year?
The nation's property market cooled during the weeklong Spring Festival holidays, reflecting a normal holiday slowdown and concerns over the direction of home prices. Experts said real estate transactions in some key first- and second-tier cities will decrease in 2017 because of home purchase limits. Full Story
Pop superstar Beyonce said on Wednesday that she and her husband, rap star and entrepreneur Jay Z, were expecting twins, sending social media into a meltdown. Full Story
China has taken another crushing swing at golf with a massive shut down of courses nationwide over claims they've become places where officials and businessmen gather to play dirty. Full Story
This Chinese New Year was a record-breaker for WeChat, with 14.2 billion — yes, BILLION — red envelopes sent on January 27, the Lunar New Year’s Eve. But I’m still utterly confused about hongbao etiquette to the point where this year I simply didn’t open a single one. Full Story