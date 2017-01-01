Home
Xi urges deeper anti-graft campaign, more effective, systematic Party

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a deeper anti-corruption campaign through a more systematic, creative and effective governance of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Trump says hacking had 'no effect' on his election

Donald Trump asserted that hacking did not sway the US election, after a briefing on an intelligence report that blamed Russia's Vladimir Putin for a cyber campaign to keep Hillary Clinton out of the White House.

Photo
China
more
More than half of Chinese couples not willing to have second child despite policy easeMore than half of Chinese couples not willing to have second child despite policy ease

Though often seen as one of China's most draconian laws, the one-child policy, introduced at the end of the 1970s and abandoned at the beginning of 2016, achieved what it set out to do - rein in growth of the country's population. Full Story

World
more
North Korea says can test-launch intercontinental ballistic missile at any timeNorth Korea says can test-launch intercontinental ballistic missile at any time

North Korea declared on Sunday it could test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at any time from any location set by leader Kim Jong Un, saying a hostile U.S. policy was to blame for its arms development. Full Story

Biz & Tech
more
Asian markets start week with rally, tracking US leadAsian markets start week with rally, tracking US lead

Asian markets rose Monday, tracking a strong lead from New York where two of the three main indexes closed at record highs. Full Story

Entertainment
more
Actor Jeff Bridges cements place in Hollywood history Actor Jeff Bridges cements place in Hollywood history

Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges was described as "royalty" by his peers on Friday as he sunk his hands and feet into the cement at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre. Full Story

Sports
more
4th-tier Plymouth holds Liverpool at Anfield as Rooney leaves mark4th-tier Plymouth holds Liverpool at Anfield as Rooney leaves mark

FOURTH-TIER Plymouth Argyle shut up shop and kept the door firmly closed to earn a superb 0-0 draw away to Liverpool’s youngest ever starting XI in yesterday’s FA Cup third round tie at Anfield. Full Story

Cultural Bridge
more
Minority village has used Minority village has used "magic wells" to control population for centuries without government interference

Wunai Yinjiao has been making sure her fellow villagers don't have more children than they want for nearly 20 years. Full Story

