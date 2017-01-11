Home
News
China
Politics
Society
Defense And Diplomacy
Environment
World
Asia-Pacific
Americas
Europe
Middle East
Africa
Buz & Tech
Finance & Economy
Business & Industry
Science & Tech
Markets
Entertainment
Celebrity
Movie
Music
TV
Others
Sports
Soccer
Basketball
Tennis & Golf
Others
Press release
Cultural Bridge
Heritage & Art
Education
Health
History
People to People
Travel
Weibo
Photo
Video
Special Coverage
Latest News:
Key Words:
TrumpDow JonesJapan hotelier

Xi urges continued efforts to build strong military

President Xi Jinping called on the military to improve its political awareness， push forward reform， and govern it according to law to aid the building of a strong military.

Trump moves to 'build that wall' with Mexico, curb refugees

President Donald Trump moved aggressively to tighten the nation's immigration controls Wednesday, signing executive actions to jumpstart construction of his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall and cut federal grants for immigrant-protecting "sanctuary cities." As early as Thursday, he is expected to pause the flow of all refugees to the U.S. and indefinitely bar those fleeing war-torn Syria.

Weibo
more
新华网英文版 的微博

新华网英文版:Lantern fair held in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang http://t.cn/RxV18Iu ​…

GlobalTimes 的微博

GlobalTimes:【48小时！总理帮震区农民工“讨”回欠薪】A migrant worker in SW China's Ludian received 58k yuan unpa…

中国日报网 的微博

中国日报网:“习总书记河北考察”漫评②：最牵挂的还是困难群众 http://t.cn/Rx5xjF8 ​…

21世纪英文报 的微博

21世纪英文报:#将“凤头豹尾”进行到底# 经历了解题和现场论证，问答环节终于快告一段落了！心情好鸡冻，有木有？接下来，…

中国新闻网英文网 的微博

中国新闻网英文网:Spring Festival travel rush: No matter how far away it is, home is always the destination http://t.c…

上海日报 的微博

上海日报:今日B版 ​…

美联社 的微博

美联社:Best Leading Actor Chen Jianbin, left, and actress Chen Shiang-Chyi hold their awards for the films …

深圳日报-英文 的微博

深圳日报-英文:【每日一词】Nepotism 裙带关系。例句：The son of the outgoing Mauritius prime minister was appointed …

Video
more
Photo
China
more
Tutor arrested for suspected rapeTutor arrested for suspected rape

The Haidian district procuratorate in Beijing has approved the arrest of a man suspected of raping a teenage girl he was tutoring. The procuratorate did not provide more details. Full Story

Most Viewed
  • 24Hours
  • 7Days
World
more
New Pentagon chief to visit Japan, South Korea next monthNew Pentagon chief to visit Japan, South Korea next month

US Defence Secretary James Mattis plans to travel to Japan and South Korea next month on his first trip as the Pentagon's new chief, a spokesman said on Wednesday. Full Story

Poll

Q: Spring Festival is usually a time for families to gather their members for plentiful food and fireworks in China. Now more and more people are choosing to spend the 7-day holiday abroad. Are you joining your parents for the traditional festival this year?

50%50%
YesNo
Biz & Tech
more
Apple legal fight with Qualcomm spreads to ChinaApple legal fight with Qualcomm spreads to China

Apple on Wednesday took its legal war with Qualcomm to China, filing lawsuits there accusing the chip-making giant of illegally wielding monopoly power. Full Story

Markets
  • Asia/Pacific
  • U.S.
  • Europe
Shanghai
Hang Seng
Nikkei 225

Currencies

Last Change
USD>RMB
EUR>USD
GBP>USD
Entertainment
more
‘La La Land’ sweeps Oscar Nominations with 14 nods ‘La La Land’ sweeps Oscar Nominations with 14 nods

“LA La Land” will be the one to beat at this year’s Oscars, having scored a record-equaling 14 nominations. Full Story

Specical Coverage
more
2016 US presidential election2016 US presidential election
2016 Rio Olympic Games2016 Rio Olympic Games
Sports
more
Rafa storms into semis, Serena eyes slam recordRafa storms into semis, Serena eyes slam record

A resurgent Rafael Nadal beat Milos Raonic to reach his first grand slam semifinal in three years at the Australian Open yesterday, while Serena Williams eyed a final with her sister Venus. Full Story

Stardom
more
ElonMusk 的微博

ElonMusk:Tillerson also said that “the risk of climate change does exist” and he believed “action should be taken" ​…

VictoriaBeckham 的微博

VictoriaBeckham:#Amy Adams# | Single Pocket Shirt | Pencil Skirt | Pre Spring Summer 17 | Available now in stores and online at victoriabeckham.com | #VBDoverSt# #VBHongKong# Single Pocket Shirt http://t.cn/Rxt9Gfa Pencil Skirt http://t.cn/Rxt9Gf6 ​…

DavidBeckham 的微博

DavidBeckham:Light Up the New Year with @碧欧泉Biotherm http://t.cn/Rx2MIVZ . ​…

Johnny_Galecki 的微博

Johnny_Galecki:Airs TONIGHT on CBS! Who better to spend the eve of our president's departure with than Stephen Colbert ? An honor / privilege / blast. - 今晚在CBS录音！在总统离开的这个晚上,谁能比和Stephen Colbert一起度过今夜的更棒呢?荣幸/荣耀/欢乐 ​…

Maroon5_Official 的微博

Maroon5_Official:Lighting up the crowd! 人群都点亮了💡 ​…

officialtomcruise 的微博

officialtomcruise:What makes Jack Reacher so special? I told @Betty周玲安 recently. #侠探杰克1021上映# http://t.cn/RVS5dZD . ​…

Cultural Bridge
more
China readies for Spring FestivalChina readies for Spring Festival

As millions of Chinese get together with their families over the next two days to celebrate the Spring Festival, or the Lunar New Year, the whole country seems fully prepared for China's most important holiday, which falls on Saturday this year. Full Story

Forum
more
Caixin Online Partners