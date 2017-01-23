Home
THAAD Trump granddaughter

China reiterates opposition to deployment of THAAD

China on Friday reiterated its opposition to the deployment of a US missile defense system in South Korea, after the US defense secretary reaffirmed the deployment in Seoul.

Trump hits Iran with new sanctions for missile test

The Trump administration ordered sanctions against more than two dozen people and companies from the Persian Gulf to China Friday in retaliation for Iran's recent ballistic missile test, increasing pressure on Tehran without directly undercutting a landmark nuclear deal with the country.

China
Year of the Rooster to bring multiple missionsYear of the Rooster to bring multiple missions

China is set for the first working day of the Year of the Rooster as the week-long Spring Festival holiday ends Thursday. Full Story

Japan says it hopes US defense secretary's visit strengthens regional securityJapan says it hopes US defense secretary's visit strengthens regional security

Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada said on Saturday she hoped a visit by U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to South Korea and Japan this week, his first overseas trip since taking office, would lead to deeper security ties. Full Story

Poll

Q: Spring Festival is usually a time for families to gather their members for plentiful food and fireworks in China. Now more and more people are choosing to spend the 7-day holiday abroad. Are you joining your parents for the traditional festival this year?

50%50%
YesNo
China housing market cools during Spring FestivalChina housing market cools during Spring Festival

The nation's property market cooled during the weeklong Spring Festival holidays, reflecting a normal holiday slowdown and concerns over the direction of home prices. Experts said real estate transactions in some key first- and second-tier cities will decrease in 2017 because of home purchase limits. Full Story

Beyonce's surprise twins announcement goes viralBeyonce's surprise twins announcement goes viral

Pop superstar Beyonce said on Wednesday that she and her husband, rap star and entrepreneur Jay Z, were expecting twins, sending social media into a meltdown. Full Story

2016 US presidential election2016 US presidential election
2016 Rio Olympic Games2016 Rio Olympic Games
Golf back in the rough with latest course crackdownGolf back in the rough with latest course crackdown

China has taken another crushing swing at golf with a massive shut down of courses nationwide over claims they've become places where officials and businessmen gather to play dirty. Full Story

Hongbao records broken, but the culture confusesHongbao records broken, but the culture confuses

This Chinese New Year was a record-breaker for WeChat, with 14.2 billion — yes, BILLION — red envelopes sent on January 27, the Lunar New Year’s Eve. But I’m still utterly confused about hongbao etiquette to the point where this year I simply didn’t open a single one. Full Story

