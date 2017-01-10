China has appointed Vice Admiral Shen Jinlong, leader of China's South Sea Fleet, as commander to the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, attracting public attention to the country's navy development and military reform.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet U.S. President Donald Trump but preparations for the possible meeting may take months, not weeks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.
A scammer in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province has been sentenced to 15 years in jail for defrauding phone bills, making him the first person convicted of such a crime in China. Full Story
Months before his death, Osama bin Laden fretted about the Islamic State group's impatient, violent tactics and the fading of Al-Qaeda, documents released by the CIA Thursday showed. Full Story
Q: With days before inauguration, Donald Trump has offered views on U.S. relations with Asia that could indicate radical shifts in long-standing policy toward the region. Do Asian countries need to worry about Trump's policy change?
Measures imposed in major cities around the country proved effective to curb sentiment among buyers as new home sales continued to grow more slowly, data released yesterday by the National Bureau of Statistics showed. Full Story
"HAVE A Nice Day," an animated feature film by Chinese director Liu Jian, is nominated for the coming 67th Berlin International Film Festival, officials announced last night. Full Story
World No. 1 Andy Murray has some breathing space on the world rankings after defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic was sent home in a thrilling five sets. Full Story
The Facebook page of the APA Japanese hotel chain has come under siege from irate Chinese users, following reports that it is stocking books which openly deny the Nanjing Massacre in China and forced prostitution in China during World War II. Full Story