Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for greater efforts to free the mind, innovate and make breakthroughs in free trade zones (FTZs).
At least 35 people were killed in a "terror" attack in Istanbul Sunday when at least one gunman reportedly dressed as Santa stormed an elite nightclub where party-goers were celebrating New Year, the latest carnage to rock Turkey after a bloody 2016.
新华网英文版:People perform fire dragon dance for New Year, SW China - People perform fire dragon dance amid spar…
GlobalTimes:【未去成漫展的#阴阳师#粉丝们 不惧雾霾场馆门前刷皮肤#真爱粉#】Fans of mobile game Yinyangshi (Ghost …
中国日报网:#习近平新年贺词#【国家主席习近平发表二〇一七年新年贺词】新年前夕，国家主席习近平通过中国国际广播电台…
21世纪英文报:#评委提问你怕了吗#锵锵锵！这是一条自带超人气质的围脖，拯救你的听不懂。演讲比赛中，评委提问环节是最令…
中国新闻网英文网: #新年快乐# Happy New Year from @StephonMarbury to friends around the world: http://t.cn/R4MqnmC htt…
上海日报:发布了头条文章：《64-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth》 http://t.cn/RIgpwHU…
美联社:Best Leading Actor Chen Jianbin, left, and actress Chen Shiang-Chyi hold their awards for the films …
深圳日报-英文:【伊斯坦布尔夜总会遭恐袭 已造成35人死亡】At least 35 people were killed in a terror attack in Istanb…
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday called on BRICS countries， namely， Brazil， Russia， India， China and South Africa， to deepen their partnership for a brighter future. Full Story
The toll from a deadly mine collapse in eastern India's Jharkhand state rose to 11 on Saturday with rescue workers searching for more bodies under the rubble. Full Story
Q: Will Taiwan lose more of its "diplomatic allies" in the future after African island nation Sao Tome and Principe cut official ties with Taipei and switched to Beijing ?
A total of 278 overseas institutions have received quotas amounting to US$87.3 billion under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (QFII) program to move money into the country's capital account, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said. Full Story
|Shanghai
|Hang Seng
|Nikkei 225
|Last
|Change
|USD>RMB
|EUR>USD
|GBP>USD
For many Chinese movie buffs, Xu Jinglei is a charming and sweet actress — full stop. But that’s a decade ago. Although she was hailed for her stunning figure and sweet smile on screen, Xu exoanded her acting career into directing, becoming one of the most successful female filmmakers in China. Full Story
Jose Mourinho admits he has dismissed Memphis Depay from his plans because of the Dutch winger's desire to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window. Full Story
ElonMusk:Deus ex machina on the center screen when it ends…
VictoriaBeckham:Thank u to everyone who helped make this year so special!! Hope everyone has a wonderful start to 2017 – Happy New Year fashion bunnies!! 🎉💥🎊 http://t.cn/RIDRol7 .…
DavidBeckham:Winter is my favorite season, it’s time for family and friends to get together and share cheers and laughs. Watch my stories in Celebration in Style, hope you will enjoy the moment with Clubman @HaigClub翰格蓝爵 http://t.cn/RIqJ4L2…
Maroon5_Official:Baby…
officialtomcruise:What makes Jack Reacher so special? I told @Betty周玲安 recently. #侠探杰克1021上映# http://t.cn/RVS5dZD .…
Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic told a press conference Friday that the country's agreement on a mutual visa-free regime with China will take effect Jan. 15. Full Story